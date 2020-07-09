Chinese quotas for waste & scrap imports: full list of 9th batch 2020

On 6 July 2020, the Solid Waste & Chemicals Management Centre of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China published the 9th batch of waste import quotas for 2020*.

According to the Solid Waste and Chemical Management Centre, this ninth batch allows 176,746 tonnes of copper scrap, 209,660 tonnes of aluminium scrap, 4,990 tonnes of steel scrap and 1,115,426 tonnes of paper scrap to enter China.

* Original list in Chinese, please use your web browser to translate into your preferred language.

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)