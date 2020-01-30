Mauser extends its Erkelenz plant in Germany and increases capacities

Mauser Packaging Solutions, a global leader in solutions and services across the industrial packaging lifecycle, is investing in the extension of its German production site in Erkelenz.

The recent investments allow Mauser to increase its level of vertical integration at this key business location, and to expand its pioneering activities in the lifecycle management of packaging and packaging materials.

Mauser-Werke GmbH, the German subsidiary of Mauser Packaging Solutions of Oak Brook, Illinois/USA, is investing more than ten million euros in the extension of its Erkelenz facility. Operations at this plant include the manufacturing of composite Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) and components for the company’s global IBC production activities. The company also has industrial packaging reconditioning and plastic recycling activities in Erkelenz. The ground breaking ceremony on Tuesday 28 January 2020 was attended by official representatives of Erkelenz city council, the construction-company and Mauser.

One focus of the recent investment is to scale up Mauser’s seminal activities in the food packaging sector and in the lifecycle management of packaging and packaging materials. For example, the Erkelenz plant manufactures Recolene, a sustainable HDPE post-consumer resin material for high quality HDPE applications. It is then processed at the Erkelenz facility and numerous other European Mauser plants into new packaging containing up to 90 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) material.

Sustainable, circular and cost-effective packaging and plastic solutions are a high priority in this environmentally conscious era, and the measures that have been implemented at the Erkelenz plant are pointing the way forward for the industry. They underline the company´s commitment to resource-friendly and responsible production. Mauser offers customers a world-leading portfolio of packaging-related products and services covering the full packaging lifecycle, from manufacture to collection, reconditioning and recycling.

Source: Mauser Packaging Solutions