Global crude steel output increases by 3.4 per cent in 2019

Global crude steel production reached 1,869.9 million tonnes (Mt) for the year 2019, up by 3.4 per cent compared to 2018. Crude steel production contracted in all regions in 2019 except in Asia and the Middle East.

Asia produced 1,341.6 Mt of crude steel in 2019, an increase of 5.7% compared to 2018. China’s crude steel production in 2019 reached 996.3 Mt, up by 8.3% on 2018. China’s share of global crude steel production increased from 50.9% in 2018 to 53.3% in 2019. India’s crude steel production for 2019 was 111.2 Mt, up by 1.8% on 2018. Japan produced 99.3 Mt in 2019, down 4.8% compared to 2018. South Korea produced 71.4 Mt of crude steel in 2019, a decrease of 1.4% compared to 2018.

The EU produced 159.4 Mt of crude steel in 2019, a decrease of 4.9% compared to 2018. Germany produced 39.7 Mt of crude steel in 2019, a decrease of 6.5% on 2018. Italy produced 23.2 Mt in 2019, down by 5.2% on 2018. France produced 14.5 Mt of crude steel, a decrease of 6.1% on 2018. Spain produced 13.6 Mt of crude steel in 2019, a decrease of 5.2% on 2018.

Crude steel production in North America was 120.0 Mt in 2019, 0.8% lower than in 2018. The US produced 87.9 Mt of crude steel, up by 1.5% on 2018. The CIS produced 100.4 Mt, a decrease of 0.5%. Russia produced 71.6 Mt of crude steel in 2019, down by 0.7% on 2018. Ukraine produced 20.8 Mt of crude steel in 2019, a decrease of 1.2% compared to 2018. The Middle East produced 45.3 Mt of crude steel in 2019, an increase of 19.2% on 2018.

Annual crude steel production for South America was 41.2 Mt in 2019, a decrease of 8.4% on 2018. Brazil produced 32.2 Mt in 2019, down by 9.0% compared to 2018. Turkey’s crude steel production for 2019 was 33.7 Mt, down by 9.6% on 2018. Africa produced 17.0 Mt in 2019, down 2.3% on 2018. Oceania produced 6.1 Mt, down 2.9% on 2018.

Source: World Steel Association