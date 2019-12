worldsteel Press Release: November 2019 crude steel production

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 147.8 million tonnes (Mt) in November 2019, a 1.0 per cent decrease compared to November 2018.

China’s crude steel production for November 2019 was 80.3 Mt, an increase of 4.0% compared to November 2018. India produced 8.9 Mt of crude steel in November 2019, down 2.8% on November 2018. Japan produced 7.7 Mt of crude steel in November 2019, down 10.6% on November 2018. South Korea’s crude steel production was 5.9 Mt in November 2019, a decrease of 0.5% on November 2018.

In the EU, Italy produced 2.0 Mt of crude steel in November 2019, down by 9.8% on November 2018. France produced 1.1 Mt of crude steel in November 2019, an 18.2% decrease compared to November 2018. Spain produced 1.1 Mt of crude steel in November 2019, down by 10.9% on November 2018.

The US produced 7.2 Mt of crude steel in November 2019, a decrease of 2.2% compared to November 2018. Brazil’s crude steel production for November 2019 was 2.6 Mt, down by 10.5% on November 2018. Turkey’s crude steel production for November 2019 was 2.9 Mt, down by 8.1% on November 2018. Crude steel production in Ukraine was 1.3 Mt this month, down 20.1% on November 2018.

Source: World Steel Association