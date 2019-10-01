Krones and Stadler are turbo-starting a strong Circular Economy

Used PET bottles and other plastic waste can be a valuable resource for the packaging sector and other industries. However, currently this resource remains unused in many areas. In order to bring about a lasting change, Krones AG, Neutraubling, and Stadler Anlagenbau GmbH have joined forces in a partnership.

Their common goal is to harness the advantages of plastics recycling for customers around the world to benefit as simply and profitably as possible. On the one hand, by offering their existing, tried-and-tested solutions in the field of sorting and recycling technology as complete single-sourced turnkey plants. On the other hand, through the joint development of new solutions, processes and technologies relating to the sorting and treatment of waste.

By combining the two companies’ specialist expertise and technologies, Krones and Stadler expect to generate significant momentum for recycling technology and the associated circular economy. “We want to provide our customers with the highest quality material output in the industry,” explains Willi Stadler, CEO of Stadler Anlagenbau GmbH. Christian Fisch, who as Head of Plants at Krones AG is responsible for the alliance, adds: “This collaboration enables us to reduce and improve interfaces. This not only drives our technology and processes forward, but also makes us much faster in the execution of specific customer projects.”

The two partners will make their first public appearance together at the K 2019, which will take place in Düsseldorf from 16 to 23 October. Representatives of the two companies will be available to answer any questions regarding this alliance in the Krones pavilion on Stand Number 15.1.

The partners – brief profile:

Stadler Anlagenbau GmbH ranks among the market leaders in the field of sorting plants. Headquartered in Altshausen, the company employs around 450 people, and has already sold more than 350 turnkey plants and 2,000 individual components worldwide. Its proprietary technologies can be used to sort a wide range of materials – including plastic waste, paper and cardboard, household waste and commercial waste.

Krones AG is a well-established name in the food and beverage industries. In the group’s global matrix, comprising more than 100 subsidiaries and branch operations, over 16,500 employees contribute towards the company’s success. The group provides its customers with everything they need for their production operation: from individual machines and digitalisation solutions, all the way through to turnkey beverage and recycling factories.

Source: Alarcon & Harris / STADLER Anlagenbau GmbH