Bunting joins Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association

In recognition of their long-time association with the plastics sector, the European division of the global Bunting Group has joined the Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA).

Bunting is one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of magnetic separators and metal detectors for the recycling and plastics industries. The Bunting European manufacturing facilities for their wide range of metal separation and detection equipment are in Redditch, just outside Birmingham, and Berkhamsted, both in the United Kingdom.

The PMMDA provides important information, representation and a mutual support for companies in the plastics industry. Established in 1966, the association’s activities include exchanging information through networking and social events; provision of market statistics and industry data; communication of regular business and industry updates; representation and feedback on the development of EU and ISO Standards; and negotiation of member advantage at exhibitions and events.

“Joining the PMMDA reflects the importance of the plastics sector to our business,” explained Simon Ayling, the Managing Director of Bunting’s European division. “After establishing a close working relationship with Renmar Plastic Machinery, Director Kevin Horne proposed that we consider joining the association. We are now proud to be members.”

Bunting designs and manufactures an extensive range of magnetic separators, eddy current separators, and metal detectors for the plastics sector. Removing metal during the plastics manufacturing process protects equipment and ensures end-product quality. Metal separation is also important in the recycling of plastic waste, an area where Bunting has many years of experience.

Labotek GB Limited Sales Manager and PMMDA Chairman Richard Hird presented the membership certificate to Simon on the Bunting stand at the RWM Exhibition in Birmingham.

Source: Bunting