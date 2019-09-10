Labelexpo Europe 2019: Avery Dennison offers sustainability without sacrifice

Global materials science and manufacturing company Avery Dennison will feature new and recently launched sustainable solutions at Labelexpo Europe, September 24-27, 2019. “A Sustainable World”, one of the four-world of discovery areas, will spotlight portfolios that offer a comprehensive range of materials designed to meet new labeling challenges.

“Converters will find a number of materials designed to help them reduce, reuse and recycle for more sustainable label and packaging solutions. They’ll also see how we’re reducing our own environmental footprint and helping our industry do the same,” said Burak Sahbaz, senior marketing director, Films and Paper for Label and Packaging Materials Europe. A number of new-to-market product lines will be featured in the Sustainable World exhibit, including:

Recycled Content Liners – Avery Dennison’s rPET and rBG liners cost the same as conventional liners and deliver the same ease of conversion and smooth dispensing, but are made with recycled material, 30% and 15% post-consumer waste, respectively.

Recycled Content Facestock – Designed for a more natural look, Avery Dennison rPE is made with 30% recycled PE resin. It naturally offers a slightly varied look from batch to batch, signaling authenticity, simplicity, and a commitment to the earth.

Avery Dennison CleanFlake Adhesive Technology – enables ink, label and adhesive to fully separate from PET during the recycling process, without sacrificing adhesion or aesthetics of the package during its use. The newest addition to the product line CleanFlake Flex – to be launched at Labelexpo – is specially designed for use with freshly blown PET bottles, helping ensure the containers are easier to recycle.

Wine Crush Range – for wine and spirits brands aiming to boost shelf appeal while signaling environmental integrity, Avery Dennison is excited to introduce a new line of paper facestocks made of recycled paper and organic waste. To support a transition to a circular economy, converters can choose from facestock made with 15% grape, citrus, or barley waste, along with 40% FSC-certified recycled paper.

Sustainable Wine Range – a new range of paper facestocks for wine, with 30% to 100% recycled content, unique finishes ready to inspire creativity, and low minimum orders to enable small production runs.

“Until now, brands had a choice to make when choosing label materials: recycled content or an artfully designed facestock with a premium look and feel. With our new recycled content liners, facestocks and wine ranges, there’s no sacrifice needed. Converters can consume fewer resources, help keep plastic out of the waste stream, and get the packaging look they want – all while continuing to lay the foundation for a closed-loop plastics economy,” said Jan ‘t Hart, senior director Innovation, Sustainability and Compliance for Label and Packaging Materials Europe.

Avery Dennison experts will be available to engage with visitors about sustainability challenges and related solutions that are designed to help them meet consumer demand, stay ahead of regulations, and improve the environment. “Guests will have the chance to collaborate directly with the innovators developing the material solutions that are solving today’s big challenges and creating opportunities for the future,” said Sahbaz.

Visit Avery Dennison at Booth #A31 in Exhibition Hall 5. Join Avery Dennison for daily seminars, held in the M-Use Live Theater, for interactive conversations on essential industry topics, led by innovators working to solve the label and packaging challenges that matter most.

