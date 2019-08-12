Bobcat launches New ‘Waste Expert’ Range of Telescopic Loaders

The ‘One Tough Animal’ Brand gets even tougher!

Complementing the company’s successful construction and agricultural products, Bobcat has launched the new Waste Expert range of telescopic loaders, introducing a new, dedicated material handling solution for the waste and recycling markets.

A prototype Waste Expert machine (based on the TL43.80HF model) shown by Bobcat at the Bauma exhibition was warmly received. As a result, Bobcat has decided to offer four of the company’s current productivity and high-flow telescopic loaders, namely the TL35.70, TL34.65HF, TL38.70HF and TL43.80HF, as new Waste Expert machines, all powered by Bobcat Stage IV 74.5 or 97 kW (100 or 130 HP) engines. These new Waste Expert Telescopic Loaders offer lifting capacities from 3.4 to 4.3 tonnes and lifting heights from 6.5 to 8 meters.

Sturdy, efficient and easy-to-operate

Bobcat telescopic loaders are already well proven in the market as sturdy, efficient and particularly easy to operate machines and these are essential features for working in the intensive industrial applications found in the waste management and materials recycling industries.

Commenting on the new Waste Expert range, Olivier Traccucci, Bobcat Telehandler Senior Product Manager, said: “Waste and recycling businesses need versatile machines that can handle a large variety of tasks, manoeuvre well in tight spaces and provide maximum efficiency in full safety throughout the working day. With the toughest design on the market, impressive bucket breakout forces, efficient cooling systems, a low centre of gravity and a long wheel base to enhance stability and lift capacity, our new Waste Expert Telescopic Loaders are ideally suited for the waste and recycling markets. Like all our machines, the new Waste Expert telescopic loaders are made for the hardest jobs, whilst still providing all the agility and versatility any application would require. In the HF models, the very robust machine build is combined with high flow capability for unmatched loading productivity and lift capacity.”

Recycling and waste management sites are tough working environments so the equipment they use needs to be up to the challenge. As a result, the new Waste Expert machines are even more robust, with heavy-duty Dana Spicer axles and additional reinforced protection, making them the toughest on the market. They also incorporate an extra-large boom head, a high tensile steel boom, boom cushioning and protected hydraulic rams under and inside the boom. Like all Bobcat telescopic loaders, the Waste Expert machines have a box welded frame to meet heavy duty cycles and offer a high ground clearance, with a bottom plate along the entire length to protect vital parts.

In addition, the new Waste Expert models are equipped with additional features for working in harsh conditions, including:

A protective grill for the windshield and roof

Protection for the work and road lights

Extra protection for the fuel and oil tanks

Inner boom dust protection

Tilt cylinder protection

An FNR control on the joystick and steering wheel lever

An auto fan inverter

An extinguisher

A white noise back-up alarm

Visibility from the cab is also crucial, for the safety of the operator and anyone around them. In the Waste Expert machines, all-round panoramic visibility is provided by the Patented Asymmetric Cab with ROPS/FOPS Level 2 protection and a pillar-less rear window.

Bobcat Waste Expert telescopic loaders offer efficient, simple and safe operation with an intuitive, variable transmission and an Automatic Parking Brake for enhanced safety and operator convenience. Loading and Handling work modes are standard as is the ECO mode, which maintains optimum hydraulic performance without using the engine’s full power, adjusting the main machine features to produce a balance between top performance and providing the best performance/fuel consumption ratio.

A major feature of the Waste Expert machines is, of course, the telescopic boom, providing excellent reach capabilities and the ability to handle a range of different attachments, thereby enhancing their range and their flexibility. This allows the machines to be used for a number of different tasks in facilities ranging from transfer stations to MRFs. The ability to carry, lift and place materials, such as bales or bulk material or load high sided trailers and hoppers, offers real advantages for a number of different waste and recycling sectors.

High performance features on waste expert machines

The HF/High Flow Technology in the HF models offers outstanding hydraulic capabilities and performance with a class-leading 190 l/min load sensing pump and flow sharing distributor. This allows the operator to work at significantly lower speeds, consume less fuel and benefit from remarkably shorter working cycles. To prevent unnecessary oil heating and power loss, the load sensing pump supplies oil only when hydraulic power is required.

Bobcat offers several other tyre options for the different types of surfaces encountered at waste and recycling sites. These include the Michelin 460/70R24 BIBLOAD – a steel-fortified tyre with a diamond tread pattern providing more resistance to wear and tear and a smooth ride. The Nokian 480/65R24 Tri Steel tyre is a special steel-fortified tyre ideal for waste handling and recycling facilities and for industrial use requiring enhanced puncture resistance.

The third alternative tyre is the new Camso TLH 792S 13 R24, an extreme-duty solid tyre with optimized stability, durability and comfort – delivering flat-free operation and excellent traction. Equipped with this tyre, machines have a maximum drive-speed held at 15 km/h and feature reinforced heavy-duty axles.

TL35.70 – brief specifications

Maximum lifting capacity: 3500 kg

Maximum lift height (24 inch tyres): 6975 mm

Maximum horizontal reach: 3915 mm

Engine power: 100 HP

TL34.65HF – brief specifications

Maximum lifting capacity: 3400 kg

Maximum lift height (24 inch tyres): 6415 mm

Maximum horizontal reach: 3282 mm

Engine power:130 HP

TL38.70HF – brief specifications

Maximum lifting capacity: 3800 kg

Maximum lift height (24 inch tyres): 6975 mm

Maximum horizontal reach: 3915 mm

Engine power: 130 HP

TL43.80HF – brief specifications

Maximum lifting capacity: 4300 kg

Maximum lift height: 7500 mm

Maximum horizontal reach: 4000 mm

Engine power: 130 HP

Source: Bobcat