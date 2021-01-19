Avery Dennison launches recycled direct thermal paper labels

The company Avery Dennison has introduced rDT, the first commercially available direct thermal paper labels to contain recycled post-consumer waste. Direct thermal (DT) paper is a popular material due to its ease of use, high print speed, high image resolution, and wide range of compatible printers. Avery Dennison’s new rDT is the first recycled uncoated direct thermal paper label material available on the market.

“We’ve seen a sharp rise in demand for sustainable direct thermal solutions, especially in the logistics and eCommerce space,” says Vincenzo Palumbo, product manager direct thermal Paper at Avery Dennison. “That such a widely used material didn’t have a recycled option available showed a big gap in the market, and we’re excited to introduce rDT to meet the clear demand for sustainable labels as well as push the labelling industry towards more regenerative practices.”

rDT is a BPA-free, FSC certified direct thermal uncoated paper that contains post-consumer recycled waste. The material’s performance is on par with standard DT paper, including visual appearance, conversion, printability, and barcode readability. “Avery Dennison is continuously researching and developing ways to increase the sustainability of our products, and rDT is the latest innovation in our rRange portfolio of recycled papers.” says Vincenzo, “The demand for sustainable materials will only grow from here, and we plan on continuing to expand the rRange portfolio as well as work to maximize the recycled content percentages of our available materials.”

Source: Avery Dennison