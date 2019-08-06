Jan Klingele becomes First Vice Chairman of the global association ICCA

Dr. Jan Klingele, Managing Partner of the Klingele Group, is appointed First Vice Chairman of the International Corrugated Case Association (ICCA).

The Klingele Group is one of the leading independent manufacturers of corrugated base paper and packaging made of corrugated board. The ICCA is the global association for the corrugated board industry; its goal is primarily to promote public awareness of the industry, represent its concerns and support the activities of its members. These include international global players in the industry, but also national and supranational associations, such as the European Federation of Corrugated Board Manufacturers (FEFCO), whose Chairman is Dr. Jan Klingele.

As the newly elected Vice Chairman, Klingele wants to particularly encourage an exchange on best practices between members and external experts, identify common issues and derive an action plan from this. He also wants to support the members of the association in positioning the corrugated board industry as a solution provider for environmental and climate protection.

Potential for replacing plastic is by no means exhausted

Klingele is convinced that “there couldn’t be any better time than at present. Some of the dramatic pictures of the plastic waste in the world’s oceans have brought about a change in awareness in politics, business and society. This has now not only resulted in the formation of a global climate protection movement, which is actively driven especially by the next generation. Environmental and climate protection now also dominate the international agenda, even in institutions such as the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund.”

When looking for solutions, the corrugated board industry is predestined to take on an important role: “Corrugated board is 100 per cent recyclable, complies with the highest hygiene and environmental standards and, as a packaging material, is simply the best recyclable product,” explains Dr. Klingele. “Plastic packaging can be replaced by corrugated cardboard in many cases, even for complex applications, such as shipping refrigerated food. Manufacturers of corrugated cardboard packaging already today support many companies in making their supply chains more sustainable. But the potential is by no means exhausted, especially in the logistics and retail sector; a visit to the nearest supermarket is enough to recognise this.”

Decades of commitment to the corrugated board industry

The commitment to the industry has a longstanding tradition at Klingele Papierwerke, represented by its Managing Partner. Dr. Werner Fred Klingele, father of Dr. Jan Klingele, was the founding member of the ICCA. Dr. Jan Klingele himself was Chairman of the German Corrugated Board Industry Association (VDW) from 2010 to 2016; he has been Chairman of the umbrella organisation of European corrugated board manufacturers (FEFCO) since 2016.

Source: Klingele Group