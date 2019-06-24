Crude Steel Production – May 2019 Report by World Steel Association

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 162.7 million tonnes (Mt) in May 2019, a 5.4 per cent increase compared to May 2018.

China’s crude steel production for May 2019 was 89.1 Mt, an increase of 10.0% compared to May 2018. India produced 9.2 Mt of crude steel in May 2019, up 5.1% on May 2018. Japan produced 8.7 Mt of crude steel in May 2019, down 4.6% on May 2018. South Korea’s crude steel production stood at 6.4 Mt, up 2.2% on May 2018.

In the EU, Italy’s crude steel production for May 2019 was 2.2 Mt, up by 1.1% on May 2018. France produced 1.2 Mt of crude steel in May 2019, a decrease of 7.6% compared to May 2018. Spain produced 1.3 Mt of crude steel in May 2019, down by 7.1% on May 2018. The US produced 7.7 Mt of crude steel in May 2019, a 5.4% increase on May 2018. Crude steel production in Ukraine was 1.8 Mt in May 2019, up 7.8% on May 2018. Brazil’s crude steel production for May 2019 was 2.8 Mt, up by 2.9% on May 2018. Turkey’s crude steel production for May 2019 was 3.1 Mt, down 8.0% on May 2018.

Source: worldsteel