Transforming business models to meet economic, environmental, political objectives

The E-Mobility revolution is well underway and the International Energy Agency expects the number of electric cars on the road to increase from two million in 2016 to 70 million in 2025. What impact will this have on business models, eco-design, the circular economy, recycling and raw materials supply?

Building on the many years’ experience and expertise gained at the International Automotive Recycling Conference, ICM is proposing a new innovative formula that aims to go even further in answering these and the other difficult questions that politicians and the automotive industry are facing today.

Located for the first time in Tokyo, at the heart of the industrial and scientific communities which are so active in researching and building the new concepts for sustainable mobility and the new technologies which will make them a reality, the EMCE conference aims to be different. It places these complex issues into a global context by drawing on the strengths of each region of the world to bring together a complete picture of the outstanding challenges and the progress made across the globe.

Experts will be speaking on critical subjects such as new business models in different cultural contexts, vital for building a sustainable new industry; the impact on legislation in each country and how it changes economic models; the mega-trends currently impacting the automotive industry – autonomous driving, connectivity, E-mobility and shared mobility.

The circular economy is taking hold in different ways in different parts of the world and we need to understand how it is enabling us to actively re-think the way industry develops new products such as e-cars, but also new usages and services such as car-sharing and robotaxis.

Led by Chairman Eiji Hosoda, the international steering committee for EMCE has challenged industry players to explore the opportunities that the fundamental changes that accompany these technologies offer us to revolutionise the way we move including product development, business models and supply chains. The transition from selling products to a more service-based business model offers huge commercial potential, which is the best way forward to benefit from this?

This conference is the unmissable event in 2019 for:

Professionals from the international transportation, electronics, materials, recycling and energy storage markets engaged in the electric mobility revolution.

Everyone with an interest in innovation and the transformation of their industry.

Representatives from the scientific community working on new solutions.

Politicians and regulators from around the world committed to finding and implementing the range of sustainable solutions that meet economic, environmental and political objectives.

In addition you will find the many special features that participants of all ICM conferences are accustomed to: privileged moments for networking to meet your clients and partners in excellent conditions, excellent organization by the experienced ICM team, local knowledge and assistance for all your business needs, and the extra supplement d’âme that ICM has created over the years which means that all participants feel part of the community and remain in contact in order to keep up to date with all the latest developments in the industry.

E-Mobility & Circular Economy (EMCE) – International conference, exhibition, plant tours & workshops, July 1-3, 2019, Tokyo/Japan.

Source: ICM AG