Partner in the UK to demonstrate compostable multilayer packaging

Biome Bioplastics and Futamura have partnered to demonstrate a range of bio-based and compostable multilayer films. The materials offer competitive performance, while tackling the negative environmental impact of traditional oil-based, non-recyclable multilayer packaging.

Sustainable alternatives to challenging packaging formats such as multilayer pouches will be key to meeting the UK Plastics Pact target of 70 per cent of plastic packaging being effectively recycled or composted by 2025. Multilayer films can be used in packaging for both fresh products and dry foods to extend their shelf life in a cost-effective manner. However, their multilayer construction means that this type of packaging cannot be recycled and lacks a viable disposal route.

The compostable multilayer films are manufactured by combining Biome’s range of biodegradable sealant resins with Futamura’s compostable “NatureFlex” cellulose films to generate a range of laminated flexible structures. The films are compliant to the European industrial composting standard EN 13432, meaning that they disintegrate by 90 per cent within twelve weeks and biodegrade by 90 per cent to water, CO2 and biomass within 180 days. The materials have also been tested and proved to be non-toxic to both soil and plant life.

The companies have demonstrated how a viable compostable solution can be achieved by creating a dry food pouch, which offers excellent oxygen barrier and good moisture barrier properties, as well as efficient sealability. The pouches can also be easily printed using both conventional and digital print processes, allowing manufacturers to create highly decorated branding to ensure their sustainable pack stands out on shelves. Additionally, the puncture resistance of the pouch is similar to products currently available on the market.

Source: European Bioplastics