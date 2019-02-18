Successful stage 1 and 2 operation of lithium-ion battery recycling pilot plant

Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. is pleased to announce the successful completion of stages 1 and 2 of the Company’s lithium-ion battery recycling pilot plant operations. Stages 1 and 2 include the pre-treatment of feedstock material and a leach of the cathode active material.

“It is exciting to see our patent-approved process demonstrated on a pilot scale. The successful replication of the lab-scale operations in a larger continuous closed-circuit operation not only is the first step towards commercialization, but also provides key evidence that the company’s lithium-ion battery recycling technology is economically sound,” said Reaugh. “The selected NMC-622 cathode feedstock, valued at USD 16.25 per kilogram is processed at an estimated reagent cost of USD 1 per kilogram.” Kemetco Research Inc. will continue to process select samples of cathode material feedstock as they prepare for the remaining stages of the pilot plant operations referred to in the company’s February 7, 2019 press release.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metal company with a patent approved process for the recovery of metals from lithium-ion batteries such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. Using a novel combination of reagents and unit operations, the company can provide 100 percent extraction of cathode metals at battery grade purity. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patent approved technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries.

