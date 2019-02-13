Waste Free Oceans welcomes new sponsors to support clean-up activities

Waste Free Oceans (WFO) is proud to announce three new sponsors who have recently joined forces to protect the world’s oceans and waterways. Dow, the chemical company; proWIN, the German network marketing company that sells cleaning products, health products and pet food; and Persan, a leader in the Spanish detergents and softeners sector.

All three have agreed to become sponsors of the organisation and support specific clean-up actions and projects involving recycling ocean plastic back into products. “I am very pleased with the development and the activities of Waste Free Oceans in 2018 and I look forward to seeing the next projects supported by partners and sponsors. Time has come to get engaged in real clean-up operations and set up local recycling infrastructure in coastal areas,” said Alexandre Dangis, WFO Founder.

So far, WFO has organised over twenty remediation actions from rivers, lakes, seas and oceans, thanks to the help of dedicated fishermen and industry partners/sponsors around the world. Several new projects are planned for 2019, while projects having started in 2018 will continue, all with the help of existing and new partners.

It comes as no surprise that many companies have started using recycled plastic to offer consumers more sustainable products. By connecting businesses with a trusted network of recyclers and converters, WFO enables companies to create innovative products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety, whilst contributing to a better future for our planet. As public awareness is increasing, WFO is confident in its capacity to develop more partnerships worldwide and engage in practically oriented actions to reduce the amount of litter.

Source: Waste Free Oceans (WFO)