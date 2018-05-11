Tomra Sorting Solutions expands global technology division

The company announces the appointment of Felix Flemming to Head of Digital. In this role, Flemming is leading Tomra Sorting Solutions’ rapidly developing capabilities in digital technology and building a team of innovators to support this progress.

Felix Flemming joins the company as a best-in-class digital innovator, senior-manager and engineer. He held several management positions with the Voith group prior to joining Tomra. In his last position as Vice President of Incubation, he was responsible for developing Internet of Things solutions and business models for all Voith markets. Flemming holds a Doctor of Engineering degree from University of Darmstadt and a Master of Engineering degree from Cornell University. “Tomra’s pragmatic and forward-thinking approach to technology is what attracted me to the company,” says Flemming. “It’s that kind of method I look forward to applying with my team and process as we rapidly develop and deploy Tomra’s digital offering.”

Another important aspect to Flemming’s role is driving customer value. He is already in the process of collecting customer data and will go one step further as he leads the deployment of new customer-aligned digital products. “I am delighted to bring additional high-caliber tech-savvy senior talent to Tomra like Felix Flemming,” says Volker Rehrmann, Executive Vice President and Head of Tomra Sorting Solutions. “Felix is a formidable digital leader with the kind of cutting-edge capability we are continuing to bring to Tomra as a customer benefit.”

Felix Flemming’s work will also be part of Tomra Food’s initiative to form cross-industry working groups to accelerate development of digital standards for the food industry. Tomra Food has already begun this, with the first working groups meeting scheduled for Q4, 2018.

Source: Tomra Sorting Solutions