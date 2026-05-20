Industry survey on the future of retreading: Results to be presented at The Tire Cologne 2026

Europe’s retreading industry is under pressure: three quarters of participants in a recent international industry survey describe the current state of retreading as “critical” or “declining”.

According to respondents, the main reason is the increasing price pressure caused by cheap new tyre imports. A clear majority is therefore calling for stronger political support for sustainable tyre solutions such as retreading. The results of the survey will be presented publicly for the first time by the Alliance for Future Tyres (AZuR) on 10 June at The Tire Cologne 2026. You can find the AZuR booth in Hall 7.1 / C031 B038.

The survey was conducted in spring 2026 among companies and experts from the tyre and retreading industry in Germany as well as other European and international markets. The aim was to obtain a practical overview of the current market situation, success factors and political challenges facing the retreading sector.

Industry between sustainability potential and economic pressure

The results highlight the contradictory situation facing the industry: on the one hand, retreading is considered a key technology of the circular economy with significant benefits for climate protection and resource conservation. On the other hand, cheap imports, high energy prices and inadequate political frameworks are increasing the economic pressure on many companies.

Almost half of the respondents describe the current situation of retreading as being “under severe pressure”. Only optimistic industry representatives speak of a growing market. German market participants in particular assess the development very sceptically.

Sustainability and cost efficiency remain key drivers

Despite the difficult market conditions, respondents still see considerable potential for retreading. The most important success factors identified are lower total cost of ownership (TCO), high carcass quality and close cooperation between fleets, dealers and retreaders.

Modern service and cost-per-kilometre (CPK) models are especially regarded as important future strategies. Several participants emphasised that professional tyre management systems and transparent ESG documentation are crucial for making the economic and environmental advantages of retreading visible.

Clear demand for political support

The industry’s political appeal is particularly strong: 88 percent of respondents see green procurement policies and stronger public support as the most important lever for securing the future of retreading in Europe. Among the demands are binding sustainability criteria in public procurement, improved regulatory frameworks and equal treatment of retreaded tyres within European ESG and taxonomy systems.

Participants also cited French and Scandinavian models with mandatory disposal fees (“eco-tax”) as examples of best practice, along with national cooperation initiatives promoting recycling and the circular economy.

Results as Basis for Political Discussion at TTC

The full survey results will be presented and discussed with representatives from industry, trade and politics during the AZuR event “The Future is retreaded!” on 10 June 2026 at The Tire Cologne event.

The focus will be on concrete solutions to secure the future of the European retreading industry, strengthen the tyre circular economy and make sustainable mobility economically attractive.

About the Allianz Zukunft Reifen (AZuR)

In Since 2020, AZuR has been committed to establishing a sustainable tyre circular economy throughout Europe. Used tyres should be reused or recycled as completely as possible in order to avoid waste, reduce CO₂ emissions, conserve natural resources and protect both people and the environment.

More than 80 AZuR partners from industry, SMEs, trade and science represent all sectors of the sustainable tyre circular economy – from sustainable new tyre manufacturing and certified end-of-life tyre collection to tyre repair, regrooving and retreading, as well as the mechanical and chemical recovery of valuable raw materials contained in end-of-life tyres.

Through interdisciplinary collaboration, AZuR develops new approaches and solutions for an ecologically and economically viable tyre circular economy. Universities within the AZuR network play a particularly important role by providing scientifically sound studies and research that help close material loops and advance sustainable innovation.

In November 2023, AZuR received the European Transport Award for Sustainability 2024 for its study on the positive environmental impact of tyre retreading. AZuR Network Coordinator Christina Guth was also honored with the Recircle Award 2025 in the category Women’s Award for the Tyre Retreading Sector.

Source: AZuR-Network