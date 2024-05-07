Appointment of new Convention Committee Chairman: Brian Henesey joins BIR’s leadership team

BIR President Susie Burrage OBE has appointed Brian Henesey as new Chairman of the organisation’s Convention Committee.

Brian Henesey brings a wealth of experience and passion for the recycling industry to this crucial role, with over 30 years of experience in the recycled materials industry.

Currently, he is Vice President and General Manager at Rocky Mountain Recycling (RMR) in Colorado, USA, overseeing commercial and operational strategies but also environmental health, safety, and legislative matter. His dedication extends beyond his professional interest, actively advocating for the industry and its critical role in environmental sustainability. Henesey previously served as Chair of the US-Amercian Recycled Materials Association (ReMA), formerly ISRI, demonstrating his commitment to collaborative leadership within the recycling sector.

“Brian’s extensive experience and proven leadership qualities make him the perfect candidate to chair our Convention Committee,” comments BIR President Susie Burrage. “I am confident that his vision and expertise will be instrumental in shaping future BIR conventions and ensuring they continue to be valuable platforms for the global recycling community.”

Mr Henesey is very enthusiastic about his new role working with a team of international recycling professionals. “I am honored to be appointed Chairman of the BIR Convention Committee,” he says. “I look forward to working with the Committee, the BIR leadership and the Brussels team to develop even more engaging and informative conventions that address the evolving needs of the global recycled materials industry.”

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)