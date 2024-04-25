Bunting Attains Bronze EcoVadis Sustainability Medal

Following the implementation of a series of sustainability initiatives, EcoVadis has awarded Bunting’s European operations a Bronze Sustainability Rating Medal.

Bunting is one of the world’s leading magnetics companies, with two manufacturing facilities in the United Kingdom. Bunting-Redditch focuses on the design and manufacture of separation and detection equipment including magnetic separators, eddy current separators, metal detectors, and electrostatic separators. Bunting-Berkhamsted designs and manufactures magnets, magnet assemblies, and magnetising equipment.

EcoVadis is one of the world’s largest providers of business sustainability ratings, creating a global network of more than 130,000+ rated companies. EcoVadis Medals and Badges recognise eligible companies that have completed the EcoVadis assessment process and demonstrated a relatively strong management system that addresses sustainability criteria, as outlined in the EcoVadis methodology.

After initially registering with EcoVadis in 2022, Barry Drew, Bunting’s European quality, health and safety and lean manager, initiated the process of updating and improving the company’s sustainability processes. The EcoVadis rating assessment considers four distinct areas: environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

After the submission of documentation reflecting improved and new practices, EcoVadis awarded Bunting a Bronze Medal. An EcoVadis medal or badge is an acknowledgement of achievement relative to other assessed companies across the EcoVadis database with Bronze reflecting Bunting being in the top 35 per cent of all companies.

“We [Bunting] are very proud of being awarded the Bronze Medal, but this is just the start of our sustainability journey,” explained Barry Drew. “We could not have achieved this without the support and contribution from our teams at Redditch and Berkhamsted. Their enthusiastic drive for improvement ensures that we continue to make improvements.”

Source: Bunting