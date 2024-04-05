Introducing the Regional Partners of PRC Europe 2024

The Petrochemical and Refining Congress: Europe 2024, that is held on 13-15 May in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is proudly supported by BASF, Fluor, Technip Energies, Bayernoil and SABIC, as esteemed regional partners. The companies unite with the key players of the industry with the aim to discuss sustainable business and technological solutions for the current downstream market.

BGS Group is grateful to announce BASF, Fluor, Technip Energies, Bayernoil and SABIC as honourable regional partners for PRC Europe 2024. The companies strive to transform the energy industry sustainably and are ready to share the experience and insights on decarbonisation, production processes of clean hydrogen and advanced petrochemical products.

As the sustainable energy management is vital for oil and gas companies, downstream leaders gather at Petrochemical and Refining Congress: Europe 2024 to network with potential partners for the further collaboration on reducing emissions from the production. For instance, BASF set the goal to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050 by using new technologies, which will replace fossil fuels, such as natural gas, with electricity from renewable sources. Daniel Roser, Global VP Renewable Carbon at BASF, joins PRC Europe 2024 as a speaker to share his thoughts on creating defossilisation strategy by replacing fossil carbon by circular carbon and present three main levers to cope with transformational challenges. The presentation covers how the chemical industry move towards the transformation to climate protection, carbon neutrality and circularity.

Bayernoil, the regional partner of PRC Europe 2024, is also working on CO2 emissions reduction. Being the largest hydrogen producer and hydrogen consumer in Bavaria, the company has actively contributed to decrease the CO2 emission by the use of renewable hydrogen. To do this, Bayernoil uses electrolysis to produce hydrogen from the renewable electricity produced in the Free State, which is then used as processed hydrogen in the refinery or delivered to gas stations and pipelines.

SABIC, global diversified chemicals company which joins PRC Europe 2024 as regional partner of the Congress, is also going to discuss the solutions and technologies that can be used in order to make the production greener. Andrew Ward, Research Fellow at SABIC, is going to talk about technologies for the production of low CO2 footprint ethylene. A catalyst chemist by background, much of Andrew Ward’s work now relates to decarbonisation with a focus on identifying, developing and commercializing sustainable technologies underpinning SABIC’s commitments in line with the Paris Agreement.

Diving into the topic of emission reduction, decarbonisation is one of the highlights of PRC Europe 2024 that is going to be discussed broadly by the speakers. TechnipEnergies, a world-leading engineering and technology player for the energy transition, is also among regional partners of the Congress. Marco Villa, Chief Business Officer at TechnipEnergies, is ready to present a decarbonisation overview to the audience. With the company’s aim to reduce carbon footprint and avoid carbon emission, the company develops and offers a range of low-carbon solutions to support a net-zero pathway. These solutions include development of new projects in hydrogen, sustainable chemistry, biofuels, CO2 management/ decarbonisation in addition to other solutions.

As clean hydrogen production processes being a critical component of decarbonisation pathways, speakers are also going to talk about opportunities for green hydrogen for refineries, creation of available clean hydrogen ecosystem and top hydrogen production projects. Joining the discussion on the following topics, Javier Fernández de la Fuente, Process Engineer at Fluor, is going to share with the audience the design of an industrial-scale electrolysis facility. Presentation agenda includes optimisation opportunities with hydrogen offtakers (compression, purification, storage), plant integration solutions and hydrogen safety.

