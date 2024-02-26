worldsteel Press Release: January 2024 Crude Steel Production

World crude steel production for the 71 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 148.1 million tonnes (Mt) in January 2024, a 1.6% decrease compared to January 2023.

Crude steel production by region

Africa produced 2.0 Mt in January 2024, up 16.3% on January 2023. Asia and Oceania produced 107.6 Mt, down 3.6%. The EU (27) produced 10.2 Mt, down 1.8%. Europe, Other produced 3.9 Mt, up 22.5%. The Middle East produced 4.7 Mt, up 23.1%. North America produced 9.2 Mt, down 2.1%. Russia & other CIS + Ukraine produced 7.2 Mt, up 4.0%. South America produced 3.4 Mt, down 6.3%.

Regions and countries covered by the table:

Africa: Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, South Africa, Tunisia

Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, India, Japan, Mongolia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Viet Nam

European Union (27): Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden

Europe, Other: Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Türkiye, United Kingdom

Middle East: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen

North America: Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States

Russia & other CIS + Ukraine: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine

South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China is estimated to have produced 77.2 Mt in January 2024, down 6.9% on January 2023. India produced 12.5 Mt, up 7.3%. Japan produced 7.3 Mt, up 0.6%. The United States produced 6.8 Mt, down 0.3%. Russia is estimated to have produced 6.2 Mt, up 1.2%. South Korea produced 5.7 Mt, up 1.5%. Türkiye produced 3.2 Mt, up 24.7%. Germany is estimated to have produced 2.9 Mt, down 0.9%. Iran produced 2.6 Mt, up 39.3%. Brazil is estimated to have produced 2.5 Mt, down 7.2%.

Source: worldsteel