PPWR: European Bioplastics (EUBP) regrets position adopted in the Environment Council

“Environment Ministers failed to acknowledge the value of biobased and compostable plastics’ innovation fo packaging solutions.”

European Bioplastics (EUBP) reacts to the General Approach adopted by the Environment Council on the proposal for a Regulation on Packaging and Packaging Waste (PPWR): “Members States appeared today to be split on quite a number of key issues, which will be problematic for the implementation of such a complex regulation, if the consequential shortcomings aren’t fixed during the trilogues” declares Roberto Ferrigno, Head of EU Affairs at EUBP. “It is a weak General Approach, barely recognising the value of a very short number of compostable applications and hindering biobased innovative solutions. Disagreement among governments, and derogations on several important measures will result in further fragmentation of the internal market,” he adds.

“EUBP supports the European Parliament’s proposal for a Regulation on Packaging and Packaging Waste. We call on the Member States and the incoming Belgian Presidency to work in close cooperation with the Parliament, which has been showing clear leadership on the file,” concludes Hasso von Pogrell, Managing Director at EUBP.

Source: European Bioplastics (EUBP)