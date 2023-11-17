17. November 2023
NTU Singapore and Durapower develop cloud-based AI tech for safer and longer-lasting batteries

NTU Asst Prof Hung Dinh Nguyen (left) and Durapower CEO Mr Kelvin Lim (right) in the container-sized energy storage solution testbed, which contains li-ion batteries. Asst Prof Hung is holding a laptop showing the cloud-based AI-powered platform jointly developed by NTU and Durapower to predict battery performance, extending the life of Li-ion batteries and lowering the risk of fire (Photo: NTU Singapore)

Scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and Durapower Technology Singapore Pte Ltd have developed a cloud-based technology that can greatly enhance the lifespan and safety of lithium-ion batteries.

As the global shift towards renewable energy and electric vehicles (EVs) accelerates, the demand for efficient, safe and sustainable batteries has become a pressing concern. Similarly, with the rise in cloud computing, the demand for energy storage systems for data centres has been growing.

Powered by the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), this patent-pending innovation can help companies and data centres lower the risks associated with lithium-ion batteries, including potential fire hazards, particularly in hot and humid climates like Singapore.

The new technology offers high-accuracy, real-time monitoring, and can predict battery conditions for up to five years, which can help extend the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries by more than 50 per cent and thus reduce carbon emissions significantly.

The research project is supported by the Energy Market Authority (EMA) and the National Research Foundation Singapore, under the Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) 2020 Plan.

Source: NTU Singapore

