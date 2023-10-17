17. Oktober 2023
Anzeige

New Manual-Clean FF Drawer Filter Magnet

316
Photo: Bunting

Bunting’s new manual-clean FF Drawer Filter Magnet features an insert easily retrofitted into existing FF Drawer Filters. The new insert enables quick, easy and safe removal of ferrous metal captured on the high-strength tube magnets. The Drawer Filter Magnet captures tramp ferrous metal in plants producing and recycling plastics, processing foodstuffs, powders, and many other dry materials.

New Manual-Clean FF Drawer Filter Magnet (Photo: Bunting)

Bunting is one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of magnetic separators, eddy current separators, metal detectors and electrostatic separators.  The Bunting European manufacturing facilities are in Redditch, just outside Birmingham, and Berkhamsted, both in the United Kingdom.

In operation, dry materials, such as plastic granules or flakes, are gravity-fed into the FF Drawer Filter Magnet containing rows of high-strength rare-earth neodymium tube magnets.  The strong magnetic field of the magnets attracts any damaging ferrous metal contamination present in the free-flowing material to the tube surface, and held securely.

The insert in action, trapping the captured ferrous metal (Photo: Bunting)

Frequent removal of the captured metal maintains optimum separation performance.  In the past, this has meant extracting the tube magnet assemblies from the housing and manually removing the captured ferrous metal.  This often proves time-consuming and hazardous due to the extreme strength of the neodymium tube magnets and potentially piercing nature of the ferrous metal contamination.

With the new insert, operators withdraw the tube magnets from the housing through the from Perspex plate using a handle.  Any metal contamination is drawn to the front of the plate, which is fitted with strong plastic washers that block the metal from moving outside the housing.  As the tube magnet is withdrawn entirely, the captured metal is no longer magnetically held and falls under gravity into a waste collection chute.

The insert is supplied as part of the new FF Drawer Filter Magnets (model FF-MSCI – FF Manual Self-Clean Insert), and is designed for easy retrofitted into previously purchased standard units.

The New Replaceable Insert (Photo: Bunting)

“It is a simple solution for a long-standing problem,” explained Bradley Greenwood, Bunting’s Sales Manager.  “However, our aim was to design the insert so it can be easily fitted into existing FF Drawer Filter Magnets.  Our FF Drawer Filters Magnets operate successfully for long periods, with no reason for replacement.  With the insert, customers can simply replace the front plate for simpler and safer metal cleaning.”

Source: Bunting

Anzeige
Vorheriger Artikel
Abwasserbehandlung: EU-Umweltrat einigt sich auf Verbesserungen
Nächster Artikel
Kinshofer erwirbt Mehrheit der Anteile von HGT

KÖNNTE SIE AUCH INTERESSIEREN

Schlagzeilen

Anzeige

Fachmagazin EU-Recycling

Translation

RecyclingPortal
RecyclingPortal - Das Portal für Abfall, Entsorgung, Recycling, Kreislaufwirtschaft und Märkte ist ein unabhängiges Forum für Fachinformationen aus Europa. Das Themenspektrum umfasst alle Facetten eines Abfallmanagements, das die nachhaltige Kreislaufwirtschaft zum Ziel hat. Dabei schließt sich der Kreis von der (Abfall-) Entsorgung über das Recycling bis hin zur Kreislaufwirtschaft und den dazugehörenden Märkten für (Sekundär-) Rohstoffe im Rahmen einer ressourcen-schonenden Stoffstromwirtschaft.

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,863FansGefällt mir
1,618FollowerFolgen
15,674FollowerFolgen
558AbonnentenAbonnieren
© MSV Mediaservice & Verlag GmbH