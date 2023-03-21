21. März 2023
Top-class lecture program at Recycling-Technik Dortmund

Photo: Easyfairs Deutschland GmbH

At this year’s trade show for recycling technologies, trade visitors can once again expect a top-class supporting program.

In numerous lectures, experts from industry and research will shed light on current topics in the sectors. Highlights include the plastics recycling panel „Materials and chemical recycling – opponents or partners?“ and the lecture panel on the Ordinance (Mantelverordnung) coming into force in 2023, which will provide the industry with urgently needed information on the new legal situation. Get your free trade show ticket now!

Source: Easyfairs Deutschland GmbH

