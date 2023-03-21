2030 Green Vision for Africa – GRF`s Africa Programme

The Global Recycling Foundation (GRF) has launched its 2030 Vision for a Green Africa at a reception in the Churchill Room, House of Commons, London.

The reception, hosted by Lord Dholakia and attended by RT Hon. Dame Eleanor Laing, Gagan Mohindra MP – Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Foreign Secretary, The Viscount Waverley and the Ambassador of Uganda , marked the start of GRF’s 6th annual Global Recycling Day, celebrated in more than 50 countries with a global outreach of over a billion people.

The Green Economy has been recognised by the African Union as crucial to employment, economic growth, peace and prosperity, supporting the goals of the African Union’s agenda 2063. GRF’s Africa programme for 2030 will focus on five key areas over this decade to help build a collective approach for Africa:

Growth of recycling industries

Education and sustainable innovative solutions

Promoting the circular economy and the UN’s 2030 Sustainable

Development Goals

Employment

Health and well-being

R S Baxi, Founding President of GRF, said at the launch that “working together with our global partners we will strive to strengthen the Green Economy of Africa helping to promote employment, economic growth, a Circular Economy, health and wellbeing by enhancing recycling across schools, communities, towns and cities across Africa.The next 30 years are set to be years of rapid economic growth for Africa. Climate change, however, is a real and present issue with deforestation, drought, displaced population and rising sea levels set to impact rural and urban economies. Now is the time for Africa to embrace solutions that tackle the climate emergency head on, and Recycling is a critical part of the picture.”

Global leaders from International Recycling associations – BIR from Brussels, USA – ISRI, EURIC of Europe, BMRA from UK & BMR from UAE were present to support the launch.

Source: Global Recycling Foundation