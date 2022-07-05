European Bioplastics elects new Board with Stefan Barot as Chairperson

European Bioplastics (EUBP), the association representing the interests of the bioplastics industry in Europe, has elected a new Board. The EUBP leadership team will be headed by its new Chairperson, Stefan Barot (BIOTEC) and supported by the new Vice Chairpersons, Lars Börger (Neste) and Mariagiovanna Vetere (NatureWorks).

“Never before has our industry received that much of attention. Economically and politically, these are pivotal times, and I’m very pleased to be able to support our industry in my new role as EUBP Chair,” says Stefan Barot.

“Crucial EU legislation on bioplastics is expected to be adopted by the end of the year and beyond. This is a great opportunity to fully acknowledge the role of bio-based and compostable plastics within the circular economy. We welcome the European Commission’s initiatives to establish a clear and reliable political environment for bioplastics. This is crucial to ensure a continued successful development of our industry. It also enables bioplastics to contribute to the achievement of the EU’s ambitious climate goals, especially a lower environmental footprint,“ he adds.

Afsaneh Nabifar (BASF SE), Peter von den Kerkhoff (Covation Biomaterials LLC), Patrick Zimmermann (FKuR), Franz Kraus (Novamont), Paolo La Scola (TotalEnergies Corbion), and Erwin Lepoudre (Kaneka) are also members of the new Board, with the latter serving as the Treasurer.

“I would like to express my gratitude to all members of the previous board for their great contributions to our association over the past term,“ says Barot and adds: “In the name of European Bioplastics I would also like to express special appreciation to my predecessor, François de Bie, who had served the association as Chairperson for almost ten years. Now, important tasks lie ahead of us and I’m very much looking forward to actively approaching them.”

Source: European Bioplastics (EUBP)