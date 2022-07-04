Cooperation between AVR and HaloSep

AVR signs agreement with HaloSep AB to explore feasibility of a local recycling of flue gas treatment material.

AVR has decided to evaluate the possibilities to locally manage its hazardous flue gas cleaning residues through partnership with the Swedish company HaloSep AB. The HaloSep process is a patented solution that turns the hazardous waste into harmless and useful fractions.

By choosing the HaloSep’s solution, AVR in Rotterdam would become more circular by recovering material resources and reducing the plant’s environmental footprint. The HaloSep process treats the fly ash and the contaminated acid scrubber liquid in a patented process, turning the hazardous waste into three harmless and useful fractions. The three fractions are a metal fraction ready for recycling, another is purified salt brine that can be refined and re-used in the industry and the third is a non-hazardous inorganic product that can be used in construction material.

The first step in the partnership starts in June and will return in a feasibility study, conceptual design and including all documents required for the necessary environmental permit process.

“HaloSep developed a very interesting chemical recycling technology for difficult waste streams and is already operational at a waste to energy plant in Copenhagen. This promising technology could perfectly fit in AVR’s strategy to maximizing energy and raw material efficiency and minimizing the CO2 footprint and negative environmental impact. This is a next step to create a clean world in which nothing is wasted”, says Michiel Timmerije, Director Energy Residues at AVR.

Staffan Svensson, President HaloSep AB points out the importance of the partnership with AVR, one of the most reputable waste-to-energy players in Europe and states “We are excited to execute this project together with AVR to the benefit of the environment.”

About HaloSep AB

HaloSep AB is a subsidiary of Stena Metall Group, a Swedish leading recycling company with focus on northern and Western Europe. HaloSep AB offers a unique and sustainable solution managing flue gas residues from WtE plants supporting a circular community.

About AVR

AVR specializes in the processing of various types of residual waste: household and commercial waste, wastewater, paper pulp residue, waste wood and hazardous waste. AVR strives continuously to achieve the maximum recovery of energy, raw materials and other materials from this residual waste through effective, efficient and safe business operations. We ensure that plastics, drinks cartons, films and metals are recycled and minerals are used in (road) construction. And by incinerating the residue of the residue we supply sustainable steam, heat and electricity to our surrounding area and by so doing obviate the use of fossil fuels. In this way AVR makes an important contribution towards the achievement of the Dutch and European goals related to climate and energy.

Source: AVR