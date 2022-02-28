28. Februar 2022
Anzeige

Ukraine: Statement by BIR President Tom Bird

250
Source: Pixabay

First, as a citizen of the world, let me express my shock, concerns and anger regarding the conflict in Ukraine and I hope, as I am sure we all do, that peace will eventually prevail; although at the moment peace seems far away.My thoughts at this time are with the innocent civilians on both sides of this war.

As President of BIR, my thoughts also go to our BIR members, industry media and business partners in Ukraine. It is way too early to understand and measure the magnitude of the present situation, the long term consequences in Ukraine and the subsequent impact at global level. We already see that stock markets are under pressure, and this will no doubt reflect on the global economy.

We are just emerging from two years of pandemic from which our industry suffered but prevailed. We now have another challenge in front of us. Let us monitor the situation and how it evolves and rest assured BIR will do everything possible to provide our members the appropriate support in these difficult times.

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)

Anzeige
Vorheriger ArtikelNutzfahrzeuge: Wasserstoff- und Ladeinfrastruktur ausbauen
Nächster ArtikelPestizid-Zulassungen hebeln Umweltschutz aus

KÖNNTE SIE AUCH INTERESSIEREN

Schlagzeilen

Anzeige

Fachmagazin EU-Recycling

Translation

RecyclingPortal
RecyclingPortal - Das Portal für Abfall, Entsorgung, Recycling, Kreislaufwirtschaft und Märkte ist ein unabhängiges Forum für Fachinformationen aus Europa. Das Themenspektrum umfasst alle Facetten eines Abfallmanagements, das die nachhaltige Kreislaufwirtschaft zum Ziel hat. Dabei schließt sich der Kreis von der (Abfall-) Entsorgung über das Recycling bis hin zur Kreislaufwirtschaft und den dazugehörenden Märkten für (Sekundär-) Rohstoffe im Rahmen einer ressourcen-schonenden Stoffstromwirtschaft.

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,863FansGefällt mir
1,522FollowerFolgen
16,087FollowerFolgen
552AbonnentenAbonnieren
© MSV Mediaservice & Verlag GmbH