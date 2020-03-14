BIR postpones World Recycling Convention in Istanbul

BIR has announced that the World Recycling Convention 2020 in Istanbul will be rescheduled to (11) 12-14 October 2020.

Due to growing concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19), and with the well-being of participants, exhibitors and staff as the number one priority, BIR has decided that rescheduling the event is the only responsible course of action at this time.

This decision was made after consulting with the local stakeholders in Istanbul, partners, staff, and many of our members, to whom BIR would like to express gratitude for their understanding, patience, and continued support.

“Indeed, for the first time in the 72-year long history of BIR, one of our world recycling conventions will not take place as planned”, says BIR President Tom Bird. “We know how important our events are for our members’ businesses, and therefore, this decision was not taken lightly. But when we cannot fully guarantee the wellbeing of our members, exhibitors, and staff, it is the right decision to make”.

Additional information can be found on the Convention website https://www.bir.org/istanbul2020

Source: BIR