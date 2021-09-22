Pollutec 2021: With just over a month to opening

Pollutec, the leading show for environmental and energy solutions, organised by RX France (previously Reed Expositions France) is delighted by the increase in visitors signing up for the show both nationally and internationally, with physical participation being very much the preferred choice – which all bodes very well for a successful 2021 edition.

Great international presence

As of now, 27% of visitors signed-up for Pollutec are international with 9% of them European. Among the leading countries taking part, Pollutec cites: Algeria, Tunisia (Country of Honour for this edition), Switzerland and Morocco. It’s worth noting that no less than 855 have signed up from the African continent! Nonetheless, Pollutec recognises that the international visitor base traditionally registers earlier than French visitors, meaning this ratio should evolve over the next few weeks.

Phycical participation prefered

Overall, of the 6,700+ registrations as at 3 September:

• 88% of visitors stated they want to travel to the show,

• Only 3% plan to take part online via the “Pollutec Live” digital programme

• 9% remain undecided on physical or digital participation

This increase in registrations is very encouraging and clearly shows how keen the sector is to get together once again and tackle today’s mounting environmental concerns. We stand ready to welcome every participant in optimal sanitary conditions, and have in place accredited Apave Safe&Clean Certification. Our “Pollutec Live” programme – available in French and English – allows us to expand our audience through a selection of live talks, virtual or hybrid Green Days business meetings, and access to our new digital content platform “Pollutec Learn & Connect”. Alexis de Gérard – Director of Pollutec

Created in 1978, Pollutec – accelerating the ecological transition – is today recognised as the leading event for environmental professionals, a shop window for environmental solutions for industry, cities and regions, and a launchpad for market innovations and international development.

It covers a wide range of sectors such as waste management, water management, energy and energy efficiency, contaminated sites and soils, sustainable cities and buildings, air quality, odours and noise, instrumentation, metrology and analysis, risk management and prevention, biodiversity and natural environments, sea and coastline etc.

On average, exhibitors and visitors together come from 128 countries around the world.

www.pollutec.com

Source: Promosalons Deutschland