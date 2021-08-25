How we can remove asbestos from pavements and vertical surfaces?

Webinar for free, September 15, between 15:00 h and 16:00 h CET

Do you want to learn about asbestos removal? Would you like to know the techniques and methods from experienced asbestos removal professionals? If you answered yes, we have good news for you! Next September we will be holding a specialized webinar focused on this topic.

On September 15, between 15:00h and 16:00h (Central European Time – CET) the session ‚Removal of asbestos from pavements and vertical surfaces‘ will take place. A webinar that will be led by Mr. Patrick Grandchamp, from Blastrac.

In this session, Mr. Grandchamp will explain what asbestos removal is and how this substance can be removed from floors and vertical surfaces. In addition, standards will be discussed and a series of case studies will be presented. In addition, attendees will be able to ask questions and make comments as they see fit.

Participation in this webinars is completely free for all attendees, they just need to register in advance because the number of participants is limited (registrations will be accepted in strict order of entry).

More Information

Source: EDI – European Decontamination Institute