Carpet Recycling UK sees emerging trends in use of carpet waste

Carpet Recycling UK (CRUK), which will be exhibiting at The Flooring Show 2021 in September, says it is seeing emerging trends in the repurposing of carpet and textile flooring waste as a resource in all types of refurbishment projects.

The independent non-profit membership association works with companies across the flooring sector and wider industries to develop viable solutions for carpet, carpet tiles and other textile flooring waste. Visitors to the Harrogate show on September 19th to 21st will find the CRUK team on their new stand in Hall A (A45) next to their long-standing core funder member Cormar Carpets.

Commenting on several emerging trends, Adnan Zeb-Khan, CRUK Manager welcomes the shift towards better ‘outcomes’ for unwanted carpet, carpet tile and textile flooring that is increasingly being moved up the waste hierarchy – one of their key aims.

The flooring trade has continued to remain busy and CRUK has seen a surge in enquiries from a new sector, the fit out/demolition contractors stripping out textile flooring such as carpet tiles from offices and quality broadloom from hotels. Built With: Workplace Experts has become CRUK’s first fit out member.

Adnan states: “Fit out companies are contacting us because their customers – developers and designers – want to embrace sustainability and repurpose materials where possible. They are requesting that projects incorporate sustainable flooring, which can include repurposed commercial carpet tiles, as well as specifying products made with recycled content or designed with take back and recycling in mind.”

He continues: “Flooring contractors see the value in working with us, using our branding to demonstrate their Green Credentials to customers to show that carpet is being repurposed, whether for reuse or recycling.” Examples include Contract Flooring Solutions, Designer Contracts and new homes flooring contractor Saint Flooring, whose MD David Heafey can testify to the value of CRUK membership.

David, who incentivises his team with a bonus for segregating PP tufted offcuts for recycling, says: “Across the group, we’re saving around £150,000 to £170,000 annually on skips and waste costs by recycling carpet, as well as underlay, cardboard and polythene. CRUK supported us throughout and our membership helped us to find partners to recycle the carpet. Without being a member, I do not think we would have had this success. Membership has been worth its weight in gold!”

At the Flooring Show, CRUK plans to showcase some of the products from the non-woven recyclers who are working with some of their key flooring contractor members. These are Anglo Recycling, Edward Clay & Son and John Cotton Group. Underlay manufacturers, including CRUK member Interfloor Ltd (in Hall B, B22), are also keen to demonstrate the recycled content in their products and interest is building in this sector. CRUK’s Membership Services Manager, Marie Rhodes says: “Many of these manufacturers use recycled PU foam in their products and realise that it’s beneficial to align with our network, branding platform and large outreach.”

Repurposing of carpet materials is particularly welcome and CRUK member Bradford-based Melrose Interiors is setting a great example by turning unwanted post-manufacture broadloom carpets into rugs. Marie adds: “We aim to try to push carpet up the waste hierarchy for repurposing and reuse where possible, saving costs and helping to save resources. Ultimately, it is so rewarding to see these quality materials being repurposed across all sectors, including the commercial and third sectors, where they do so much good in the community. We’re looking forward to meeting visitors at the show to discuss options and share advice on how companies can divert more carpet and textile flooring materials from landfill.”

CRUK is supported by its core funder members – Balsan, Betap, Brintons Carpets, Cormar Carpets, DESSO, ege Carpets, Lifestyle Floors/Headlam, Milliken and new member Shaw. For more information, email: info@carpetrecyclinguk.com or visit: www.carpetrecyclinguk.com

Source: Carpet Recycling UK