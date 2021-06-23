Dhawal Shah new President of BIR Non-Ferrous Metals Division

The board of the BIR Non-Ferrous Metals Division has appointed Mr Dhawal Shah as new divisional President, following the recommendation of the Division’s Nominating Committee.

Mr Shah is Managing Director of Metco Marketing India Pvt. Ltd, a long-standing BIR member company and one of India’s leading indenting houses for secondary metals and alloys, ferrous/non-ferrous scraps and ferro-alloys. He has been with the company for over 20 years, and during this period, has driven the expansion of Metco‘s global footprint, and also its product line. A commerce graduate from Mumbai, Mr Shah has always had a strong interest in recycling, and over recent years he has dedicated a lot of his time to the growth and development of the metals recycling industry in India.

Mr Shah has been serving on the BIR Non-Ferrous Division’s board for 12 years, first as board member representing India and as Senior Vice-President for the last six years. He is also Vice-President of Metal Recycling Association of India and serves on the Metals Committee of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

In his capacity as Non-Ferrous Metals Division President, Mr Shah is a member of the BIR Executive Committee and serves as Vice-President of the organization. “Mr Shah’s vision and experience will be a great asset to BIR and its leadership, and I look forward to working with him to further develop BIR’s scope and international impact,” comments BIR President Tom Bird. He also thanked outgoing divisional President David Chiao for his many years of outstanding services within the Non-Ferrous Metals Division and the BIR Executive Committee.

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)