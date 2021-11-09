Denis Reuter new President of BIR Ferrous Division

The board of the BIR Ferrous Division has appointed Mr Denis Reuter as new divisional President.

Mr Reuter is COO at TSR Recycling GmbH & Co. KG (DEU), a long-standing member of BIR, and has been active on the Ferrous divisional board since 2019. He joined TSR in 2010 and today is responsible for all the trading activities for both ferrous and non-ferrous metals of the whole group.

TSR Recycling GmbH & Co. KG with its headquarters in Lünen, Germany, is a major European scrap trading and processing company and has 160 locations, mainly in Germany, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Poland. The company provides services for the metalworking trade, large industries and municipalities. Mr Reuter’s appointment was recommended to the divisional board by the Division’s Nominating Committee. In his capacity as Ferrous Division President, Mr Reuter is a member of the BIR Executive Committee and serves as Vice-President of the organization.

BIR President Tom Bird commented on Mr Reuter’s appointment: “I am delighted to welcome Denis to the BIR Executive Committee, and I am certain that he will greatly contribute to BIR’s roadmap for the years to come. Having worked with him on the Ferrous board I am confident that he will prove to be a great asset.” Mr Bird also thanked Mr Gregory Schnitzer of Sims Metal Management for his excellent services as President of the BIR Ferrous Division and his continuous support to BIR in the past difficult period.

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)