ETA to support communications for European Sustainable Phosphorus Platform

ETA Florence Renewable Energies has just been selected, by the European Sustainable Phosphorus Platform, to support communications and to manage a network of nutrient-related R&D projects.

More specifically, ETA’s support aims at increasing knowledge exchange; creating networking opportunities; and catalysing higher level engagements for the sustainable management of phosphorus and other nutrients.

ETA Florence is proud to collaborate with the European Sustainable Phosphorus Platform to promote sustainable management solutions of these precious resources, for the development of a circular bioeconomy and in line with the objectives of the EU Green Deal.

ETA Florence Renewable Energies, a consultancy and engineering firm providing technical input, stakeholder management, and communications leadership for private, EU funded, and public projects, has been envisioning, transforming, and accelerating green innovations for over 26 years.

During that time, ETA has delivered over 300 successful projects, 250 events, and 200 scientific publications. These deliverables have enriched renewable energy technologies, digitisation, energy efficiency, integrated energy systems, and more – all in support of the EU’s targets for climate neutrality. Towards this aim, ETA is also currently involved in several Horizon 2020 funded projects and has a long-standing track record for collaborating with the European Commission, national bodies, and international organisations.

The European Sustainable Phosphorus Platform (ESPP) promotes implementation of sustainable nutrient management in Europe, in particular phosphorus recycling. ESPP is a non-profit organisation, 100 per cent funded by its members, which acts through stakeholder and inter-sectoral industry dialogue, networking, information dissemination and elaboration of joint proposals to policy makers. The Platform’s members bring together a range of different industries (water and waste companies, mineral and organic fertilisers, chemicals, anaerobic digestion, nutrient recycling technologies), R&D projects, knowledge institutes and public establishments.

