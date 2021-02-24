IARC 2021: ICM is pleased to announce that the Call for Papers is out

The International Automobile Recycling Conference is confirmed as onsite and virtual, in Geneva 23-25 June 2021.

The automotive recycling industry in Europe and worldwide is undergoing profound changes and is confronted with:

New and upcoming legislative challenges posed but the complete recast of the EU End of Life Vehicles Directive which is likely to haves serious impact on both car and parts manufacturers and on the entire automotive dismantling and recycling industry.

Possible extension of legislation to other mobility sectors such as motorbikes, trucks and buses.

EU plans to ban the export of certain recycled materials as part of the EU Green Deal and Circular Economy package, possible threatening the sustainable future of the entire global recycling industry.

Accelerating uptake of electro-mobility with the inevitable impact on the recycling business requiring investment and the education of the increasing numbers of new actors handling these new technologies.

Over 100 delegates are already confirmed as it is the unique opportunity to visit the new generation vehicle dismantling technology at Thévenaz-Leduc SA, Ecublens.

