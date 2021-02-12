The Virtual Alternative for the Recycling Industry: Sign Up for eREC!

The second edition of eREC, the new virtual expo, and conference, is coming up. Exhibitors, associations, and organizations are already getting ready for welcoming visitors from around the world. From now on, those who want to participate can register online, don’t hesitate, and get your free ticket.

Without “real” events, with hardly any platforms to exchange ideas and only a few get-togethers: 2020 proved that the recycling industry needs an alternative to reach out to customers, present innovations and keep up the vital dialogue among each other. The answer is called eREC, the new virtual trade fair for the recycling industry. In 2021, the virtual expo will guarantee a national and international exchange between companies, customers, and associations from the recycling, waste management, and environmental service sector. In 2020, the new format already convinced participants with hands-on talks and virtual booths – without any travel costs involved. The second eREC will take place from May 3 to 8, 2021.

As the eREC’s grand opening draws closer, all interested can now register for a free ticket on the expo’s website. And the expo has come up with several ideas to ensure that visitors will have an exceptional experience. Participants will see a large number of well-known exhibitors who will join eREC. The exhibitors are national and international companies such as AMCS Group, Baljer & Zembrod, COSMO CONSULT, Craemer, FORREC, Komptech, NESTRO, Q-Soft, STEINERT, URT, and many more. All exhibitors will present their products and services at their stands. Moreover, they will be available for personal meetings via text or video chat.

Taking part in eREC has many advantages. Among other things, exhibitors can profit from the benefits of virtual networking. Besides, participating companies can increase their reach and use the platform for demonstrating their product and service scope and take the essential communication with customers to a virtual but no less effective level.

Sign up, join eREC, and don’t miss the virtual expo and conference in 2021!

For more information about eREC and the registration: www.erec.info

Source: MSV GmbH