Metals recycling sector launches second apprenticeship

The metals recycling industry has launched its second sector-specific apprenticeship, the level 5 Metal Recycling Technical Manager (MRTM).

The MRTM Apprenticeship is set to become the new route for technical competence. It is an enhanced learning route for more experienced individuals in the sector such as depot or site managers.The broad purpose of the role is to manage a commercially viable site in the metal recycling sector, which considers and responds to strict regulations and legislation specific to the sectors operational activity.

MRTM apprentices will learn about the management of day-to-day operations of a site. They will learn to be accountable for all activity, broadly split into the following areas: health and safety; environmental and regulatory impacts; financial responsibility; human resources; operations and logistics; and community relationships.

“With a predicted first cohort of some 20 learners, it is very rewarding to see the metals recycling industry embracing their own level 5 apprenticeship. Alongside the level 2 Metals Recycling General Operative, we really are building a strong career path for employees in the sector,” said Antonia Grey, representative of the British Metals Recycling Association on the Metals Recycling Apprenticeship Trailblazer group.

“A lot of work was put in by the Trailblazer group to develop the MRTM apprenticeship and we are all very proud of what we have achieved, not least the outstanding funding amount of £16,000 to cover the cost of training. While this amount can be drawn down by Apprenticeship Levy payers, the Government will pay 95% of this for SMEs.”The Trailblazer group comprises representatives from EMR, Recycled Products Ltd, , Recycling Lives, S Norton and Sims Metal Management.

Donna Rogers of Rogers Metal Management has decided to put herself forward for the MRTM apprenticeship.“The apprenticeship is a great way for me to increase my operational competence while increasing the resilience of our business. It offers a golden opportunity to learn from others with a wealth of experience of the industry – especially in the areas of operations and logistics. Of course, I also want to do it from a personal development; I have an administrative background and wish to build on my practical knowledge of the metals recycling industry,” she says.“By undertaking the apprenticeship, I hope to achieve greater competence and confidence to efficiently run a site and to be able read the markets and proactively respond to the changing landscape of the global economy.”

Excitingly, the Chartered Institute of Wastes Management will recognise the Metal Recycling Technical Manager for student membership during the apprenticeship and Associate Member level upon completion. The experience gained and responsibility held by the apprentice on completion of the apprenticeship standard will partially satisfy the requirements for Chartered Member. Apprentices will be required to pass an additional interview on successful completion of the apprenticeship standard to lead to Chartered status.

