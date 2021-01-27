Global crude steel output decreases by 0.9 per cent in 2020

Global crude steel production reached 1,864.0 million tonnes (Mt) for the year 2020, down by 0.9 per cent compared to 2019.

Asia produced 1,374.9 Mt of of crude steel in 2020, an increase of 1.5% compared to 2019. China’s crude steel production in 2020 reached 1,053.0 Mt, up by 5.2% on 2019. China’s share of global crude steel production increased from 53.3% in 2019 to 56.5% in 2020. India’s crude steel production for 2020 was 99.6 Mt, down by 10.6% on 2019. Japan produced 83.2 Mt in 2020, down 16.2% on 2019. South Korea produced 67.1 Mt, down 6.0% on 2019.

The EU produced 138.8 Mt of crude steel in 2020, a decrease of 11.8% compared to 2019. Germany produced 35.7 Mt of crude steel in 2020, down 10.0% on 2019. In the CIS, production was 102.0 Mt in 2020, up by 1.5% on 2019. Russia is estimated to have produced 73.4 Mt in 2020, up 2.6% on 2019. Ukraine produced 20.6 Mt in 2020, down 1.1% on 2019.

Crude steel production in North America was 101.1 Mt in 2020, down 15.5% on 2019. The United States produced 72.7 Mt in 2020, down 17.2% on 2019. The Middle East produced 45.4 Mt of crude steel in 2020, an increase of 2.5% on 2019. Iran is estimated to have produced 29.0 Mt in 2020, up 13.4% on 2019. Annual crude steel production for South America was 38.2 Mt in 2020, a decrease of 8.4% on 2019. Brazil produced 31.0 Mt in 2020, down by 4.9% compared to 2019.

Turkey’s crude steel production for 2020 was 35.8 Mt, up by 6.0% on 2019. Africa produced 17.2 Mt of crude steel in 2020, the same as the 2019 production figure. Oceania produced 6.1 Mt of crude steel in 2020, down 1.4% on 2019.

Source: World Steel Association (worldsteel)