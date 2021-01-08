Wood recycling: Veolia UK expands processing capacity

New site will boost sustainability through increased recycling and supporting renewable energy informs the company.

Ahead of COP26 the global leader in optimised resource management, Veolia, has highlighted its commitment to recycling and renewable biomass energy. With a key focus on increasing sustainability and backing the drive to net zero carbon in the UK, the company has expanded wood recycling and processing capacity by 50,000 tonnes per year, adding to the 410,000 tonnes of waste wood already processed by Veolia each year. The new site will feed wide ranging wood recycling operations, and help supply the company’s renewable energy generation.

The new Runcorn Wood Recycling Facility is designed to support the treatment of wood waste from Merseyside, and enable around 80 per cent to have a second life as flooring, furniture, worktops and other particle board applications. High grade wood is also processed by Veolia for bedding products for the equestrian industry, poultry and dairy farms, and other products as diverse as spillage absorbents, fibre board, filtration systems, packaging and paint filler.

Lower grade material is sent to Veolias biomass energy sites which supply renewable electricity and heat that supports industry, healthcare, and around 8,000 residents connected to carbon zero district heating schemes. In the UK Veolia’s renewable biomass energy operations have saved over 500,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions in the last four years.

Gavin Graveson, Veolia Executive Vice President of UK and Ireland, stated: “To decarbonise our future and protect our planet we know it is essential to act now. We are continually developing our recycling and renewable energy services, and the opening of this new site highlights our commitment to boost sustainability, and cut the financial and environmental costs of wasting these materials. By giving this material a new use or transforming it into renewable energy we can cut our carbon emissions, reduce landfill and help the UK reach its net zero carbon target.”

Source: Veolia UK