Guidance: Importing and exporting waste from 1 January 2021

Brexit transition – new rules for 2021 – what UK waste importers and exporters must do to notify about waste shipments from 1 January 2021.

The United Kingdom has left the European Union, and the transition period after Brexit comes to an end this year. This page tells you what you’ll need to do from 1 January 2021. It will be updated if anything changes.

For current information, read: Waste: import and export. More information about the transition period: read here

Source: Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (UK)