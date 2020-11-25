worldsteel Press Release: October 2020 crude steel production

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 161.9 million tonnes (Mt) in October 2020, a 7.0% increase compared to October 2019. Due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, many of this month’s figures are estimates that may be revised with next month’s production update.

In Asia, China produced 92.2 Mt of crude steel in October 2020, an increase of 12.7% compared to October 2019. India produced 9.1 Mt of crude steel in October 2020, up 0.9% on October 2019. Japan produced 7.2 Mt of crude steel in October 2020, down 11.7% on October 2019. South Korea’s crude steel production for October 2020 was 5.9 Mt, down by 1.8% on October 2019.

In the European Union, Germany produced 3.4 Mt of crude steel in October 2020, up 3.1% on October 2019. Italy produced 2.1 Mt of crude steel in October 2020, down 4.6% on October 2019. Spain produced 1.1 Mt of crude steel in October 2020, down 7.7% on October 2019.

In North America, the United States produced 6.1 Mt of crude steel in October 2020, a decrease of 15.3% compared to October 2019. In the C.I.S., production is estimated to be 8.4 Mt in October 2020, up 4.7% on October 2019. Ukraine produced 1.7 Mt of crude steel in October 2020, up 5.9% on October 2019. In other Europe, Turkey’s crude steel production for October 2020 was 3.2 Mt, up by 19.4% on October 2019. In South America, Brazil produced 2.8 Mt of crude steel in October 2020, up 3.5% on October 2019.

Source: worldsteel