Geminor: New contract introduces biomass export from Germany to Denmark

A newly signed contract will see German biomass wood chips being supplied as fuel into a Danish district heating plant this winter season. This is Geminor’s first export of biomass from Germany.

Geminor has signed its first German biomass contract for the delivery of 2000 tonnes of German wood chips to Denmark. The volumes will be delivered to Danish off-taker Bredebro Varmeværk between November and April/May next year. Wood chips based on German timber is in great surplus due to the ravages of the bark beetle, explains Account and Development Manager in Geminor, Manfred Rissmann: “The warm and dry summers in recent years have led to a perfect climate for the bark beetle, which has infected pine and spruce trees in Germany. Fortunately, the damaged logs can be used for the production of wood chips, which now becomes biomass fuel. The SBP-compliant chips made from timberlogs and forest wood constitutes a new biomass export for Geminor. We started with test loads in June and have deliver around 300 tonnes over the summertime, but from November we are ready to fully commence the export of 2000 tonnes to the Danish market.”

Important synergies

Geminor Country Manager in Denmark, Kasper Thomsen, has been following the Danish biomass market for a while and sees a big potential in the import of biomass to Denmark. “A number of Danish off-takers have heat and energy recovery plants running on biomass fuel in addition to their waste fuel incineration facilities. This is an interesting market for us, also because of the synergies we find in multiple fuel imports,” says Thomsen. “There are advantages related to logistics, the consistency in delivery and the effect on prices. Biomass is a natural part of our portfolio, and our plan is to establish ourselves on the Danish biomass market and become a steady supplier for Danish district heating plants.”

Source: Geminor