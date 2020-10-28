Petcore Europe, VinylPlus and APE Europe join EuCertPlast

EuCertPlast welcomes Petcore Europe, VinylPlus and APE Europe as Regular Members. Their membership marks an additional effort to ensure quality management systems in plastic recycling.

“Collaboration is key in ensuring the revamping of the plastic waste management systems, and it is for that reason that we are glad to join a well-reputed certification scheme such as EuCertPlast”, said Christian Crépet, the Executive Director of Petcore Europe.

“Trust in the quality of plastic recycling processes is a must for the establishment of a well-functioning and genuine secondary raw materials market, and with EuCertPlast this trust can be achieved”, commented Brigitte Dero, Managing Director of VinylPlus. “We look forward to advancing the set-forth progress and enabling the sharing of knowledge among the industry players”, added Bernard Le Moine, President of APE Europe, speaking voice of Plasticulture in Europe.

The fast-changing environment in the progress towards circular economy calls for the increasing transparency and traceability in the sector, which is what EuCertPlast aims to achieve. It will now be able to do so with a stronger mandate.

Source: Plastics Recyclers Europe