worldsteel Press Release: September 2020 Crude Steel Production

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 156.4 million tonnes (Mt) in September 2020, a 2.9 percent increase compared to September 2019. Due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, many of this month’s figures are estimates that may be revised with next month’s production update.

World crude steel production was 1,347.4 Mt in the first nine months of 2020, down by 3.2% compared to the same period in 2019. Asia produced 1,001.7 Mt of crude steel in the first nine months of 2020, an increase of 0.2% over the same period of 2019. The EU produced 99.4 Mt of crude steel in the first nine months of 2020, down by 17.9% compared to the same period in 2019. Crude steel production in the C.I.S. was 74.3 Mt in the first nine months of 2020, down 2.5% compared to the same period in 2019. North America’s crude steel production in the first nine months of 2020 was 74.0 Mt, a decrease of 18.2% compared to the same period in 2019.

China produced 92.6 Mt of crude steel in September 2020, an increase of 10.9% compared to September 2019. India produced 8.5 Mt of crude steel in September 2020, down 2.9% on September 2019. Japan produced 6.5 Mt of crude steel in September 2020, down 19.3% on September 2019. South Korea’s crude steel production for September 2020 was 5.8 Mt, up by 2.1% on September 2019.

Germany produced 3.0 Mt of crude steel in September 2020, down 9.7% on September 2019. Italy produced 1.8 Mt of crude steel in September 2020, down 18.7% on September 2019. France produced 1.0 Mt of crude steel in September 2020, down 20.1% on September 2019. Spain produced 0.9 Mt of crude steel in September 2020, down 20.7% on September 2019.

Production in the C.I.S. is estimated to be 8.2 Mt in September 2020, down 0.3% on September 2019. Ukraine produced 1.7 Mt of crude steel in September 2020, down 5.4% on September 2019. The United States produced 5.7 Mt of crude steel in September 2020, a decrease of 18.5% compared to September 2019. Turkey’s crude steel production for September 2020 was 3.2 Mt, up by 18.0% on September 2019. Brazil produced 2.6 Mt of crude steel in September 2020, up 7.5% on September 2019.

