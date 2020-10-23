Pollutec Online 2020: A Preview of the Special Digital Edition

The postponement of the physical Pollutec show to October 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic has inspired to design a new, fully digital meeting for the original dates of the 2020 edition. It is the beginning of Pollutec Online, a key moment in the agenda and an opportunity to interact with the key industry players around this year’s major themes. Some of this exclusive content will remain available throughout the year alongside the physical edition.

All the projects and activities designed for Pollutec Lyon 2020 will be postponed to the physical edition scheduled from 5-8 October 2021 in Lyon, however, this year can still finish on a high thanks to Pollutec Online, the event everyone wanted to happen and so essential for all stakeholders. From 1-4 December 2020, the programme will include:

25 live talks in TV studios in Paris and Lyon, covering eight of Pollutec’s major themes: circular economy, sea & coastline, waste management, biodiversity & natural habitats, energy & energy efficiency, water management, sustainable cities & territories and mobility. Confirmed speakers include Arnaud Leroy, President of the French Agency for Ecological Transition (ADEME); Sandrine Bélier, Director of Humanité et Biodiversité; Gilles Boeuf, Professor Emeritus at Paris Sorbonne University; Nathalie Boyer, General Delegate of the French association Organisation for the Respect of the Environment in Companies (OREE), Emmanuel Delannoy, Associate Founder of PIKAIA (a French biomimicry consultancy) and Maud Lelièvre, Deputy Director General, Eco-Maires (Mayors of French communes committed to sustainable development).

Exhibitor workshops – taking place as webinars or round tables, in parallel with the conference programme – so that companies from every sector can present their solutions, innovations and achievements.

The best of innovation in 2020 with the Pollutec Innovation Awards. Between 16:15 and 17:15 on Tuesday 1 December, the 10 innovations selected by a dedicated jury of experts will be pitched by the candidate companies. The announcement of the 3 winners will take place on Wednesday, December 2ndat 12:00 pm in a live conference. For this 2020 edition, out of 84 validated innovations, 64 have applied for the awards.

A 100% online “Green Days” business meetings program with over 200 confirmed participants from 35 countries, enabling businesses to make contact with new international clients, suppliers and partners. The Green Days, partners of Pollutec since 2016, are organised by the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes CCI, members of EEN (the Enterprise Europe Network). Pre-registration by 13 November is necessary to take part – the link is open now: https://green-days-pollutec-2020.b2match.io/

A brand new Solutions Directory has been launched for Pollutec Online, this search engine tool allows users to drill down into content about products, services and technologies from the companies present at Pollutec, and get in touch with them directly.

Alexis de Gérard, Director of Pollutec: “Pollutec was eagerly awaited this year to put the environment at the heart of the economic recovery and we want to highlight major subjects such as the state of biodiversity, climate change and its impact on coastal erosion, solutions in the fight against plastic pollution and new energy models, etc. It was vital to hold the event to allow those exchanges between experts from all over the world, to discover new solutions, innovations and market trends, to promote everyone’s successes and of course facilitate the business-generating meetings that companies need now more than ever.“

Source: Reed Expositions France