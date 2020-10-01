What will be the wider impact of China’s burgeoning scrap industry?

BIR Ferrous Division’s webinar on 14 October 2020 (15:00-16:30 CEST)

While there has certainly been no return to pre-Covid normality, a more positive trading and operational environment has emerged for the steel and scrap sectors over recent months. By the end of July, global crude steel production was only 5.3 per cent down on 2019 – although a gain of almost 3 per cent in China was offset by declines of approaching 20 per cent for both the EU and the USA. While scrap demand and pricing have seen increases worldwide, some markets – notably India – remain problematic.

At the BIR Ferrous Division’s webinar on 14 October, experts will chart not only the recent market improvement but also the complex array of challenges still facing ferrous scrap operators. Divisional board members will provide market overviews for the major world regions, while there will also be an update of the latest edition of World Steel Recycling in Figures by divisional statistics advisors Rolf Willeke and Daniela Entzian.

Guest speaker Ian Roper, General Manager of Shanghai Metals Market (SMM), will give a presentation entitled “How China’s rapidly-evolving scrap industry will affect global ferrous markets”. It was three years ago that Mr Roper joined SMM – China’s leading integrated internet platform provider for non-ferrous and ferrous metals – to drive its international expansion and help bring its deep understanding of Chinese metals markets to a wider audience. Mr Roper is a highly-regarded industry analyst, with over 19 years’ experience in metals, starting at CRU in London. He was based in Shanghai from 2003, initially with Steel Business Briefing and then Macquarie, before a five-year stint at Rio Tinto running its iron ore analysis. In the period from 2010 to 2017, he worked as a sell-side analyst with CLSA and Macquarie based in Shanghai and Singapore.

SMM provides an integrated internet platform of benchmark prices, analysis, news, consulting and conferences for the metals and mining industry. Headquartered in Shanghai, with branch offices in Shandong and Guangzhou provinces, as well as overseas offices in Singapore, SMM has an extensive network and deep-rooted relationships in China’s non-ferrous, ferrous and EV metals industries.

Click here to get your ticket

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)