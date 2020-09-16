Significant growth for ESWET in the first half of 2020

Between June and July 2020, six new companies joined ESWET, the trade association representing the suppliers of Waste-to-Energy technology. As of today, the Brussels-based association counts 26 members, including the main global players in the Waste-to-Energy sector.

The new members of ESWET are AC Boilers, Clyde Bergemann Power Group, Loibl Förderanlagen, Mitsubishi Power Europe, Sumitomo SHI FW and Valmet. Five of these companies come from a long-standing membership within another EU trade association: Energy Technologies Europe, which covers the broader scope of energy conversion technologies. Having shared an increasing number of topics and activities in the past few years, discussions unfolded between the two associations on how to increase their efficiency at EU level. Eventually, it was decided to join forces within the label of ESWET.

This strategic move will trigger a stronger activity on a variety of topics related to Waste-to-Energy, with particular attention to the latest innovations developed by the sector. Furthermore, it will allow the association and its members to provide a more relevant contribution to the European climate neutrality plans and European industry’s role in the years to come.

The new members come from different European countries – AC Boilers is established in Italy; Clyde Bergemann Power Group, Loibl Förderanlagen and Mitsubishi Power Europe are based in Germany; Sumitomo Shi FW and Valmet’s headquarters are in Finland. The expertise and innovation they bring to the association are important assets to further step up the advocacy activities of ESWET.

“We are extremely happy to see the association thriving at such a positive pace, which reflects the important role of Waste-to-Energy in the European waste management framework. A technology which has proved to be an essential feature for a sustainable treatment of non-recyclable waste,” commented Siegfried Scholz, ESWET President.

“By joining forces we are confident to reach a higher impact on sustainable thermal power generation in the path towards climate neutrality. We are very happy that this opportunity of growth was taken by the Energy Technologies Europe members,” added Martin Pogoreutz, Energy Technologies Europe President.

ESWET – The European Suppliers of Waste-to-Energy Technology currently has 26 members, with 20 full members and six associate members, coming from nine European countries, and gathering together the main players of the manufacturing Waste-to-Energy sector.

Source: ESWET