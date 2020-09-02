Tomra Recycling publishes new eBook unveiling potential of connected machines

Machine connectivity delivers key production and service data to drive the strategic management process.

Connected machines and cloud-based data storage is transforming how businesses collect, access and analyze data. The recycling industry is at the advent of discovering the power of data reported by connected optical sorting equipment. This capability is ushering in a new era of data-driven process optimization suggests the new eBook, “Digitalization – Connect to Enhance Productivity in the Recycling Industry,” from the global leader in sensor-based sorting, Tomra Sorting Recycling.

Prior to Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), production data remained local to optical sorters, making it difficult to harvest and analyze. Now, through embedded sensors and cloud-based reporting, optical sorters are turned into data delivery machines to drive the strategic management process. Near real-time data gives insight into production gaps, allows companies to react faster to change and improves recycled product quality and throughput.

The free-to-download eBook examines that stored service reports, spare parts orders and product manuals improve machine maintenance efficiency. It also peers into the not-so-distant-future where leveraged production data, combined with advanced analytics, will result in the development of new sorting technologies and processes that will improve sorting efficiency and boost final product purity.

Source: Tomra Sorting Recycling